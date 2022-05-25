  • The American left generally argues that social media companies and others aren’t doing enough to root out misinformation while the right insists that tech companies are unfairly targeting their content for censorship. | GETTY IMAGES
    The American left generally argues that social media companies and others aren't doing enough to root out misinformation while the right insists that tech companies are unfairly targeting their content for censorship.
Watching American politicians and judges wrestle with the social and political dangers posed by the internet is a bit like watching my cats chase a laser pointer.

They’re very fired up about the hunt, pursuing every zig and zag with showy ferocity, but anytime they approach the target it becomes painfully clear they misunderstand the essential nature of the problem at hand (or, you know, at paw).

