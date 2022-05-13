Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration as South Korea’s president on Tuesday heralds a tectonic shift in politics in Seoul and a great opportunity for Japan.

The Japanese government is cautiously optimistic about prospects for the bilateral relationship, although wariness seems to outweigh hope. That stance is understandable but the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida must not be too slow: It should — with its own gestures — encourage Yoon to move forward with his pledge of partnership.