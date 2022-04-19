I have become over the last year a baseball aficionado.

Not a fan, mind you: I am indifferent to which team wins or loses a particular game. No, I have become an enthusiast, someone who genuinely appreciates the skills that the sport demands.

That’s why I am in awe of Roki Sasaki, the 20 year-old Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher who threw a perfect game April 10, leading his team to 6-0 win over the Orix Buffaloes.

A perfect game is just that. It’s not a no-hitter, a game in which a team gets no hits, but might still get on base and score runs by walks, errors, or being hit by a pitch. A perfect game is nine innings of flawless execution in which no opposing player gets on base.

You might think that a pitcher has the advantage since hitting a moving baseball with a bat is the toughest skill in all of sports. But throwing a perfect game demands transcendent skills (and no small amount of luck).

It requires a pitcher, through 27 batters, to throw the ball into the strike zone, a space defined by the width of home plate (17 inches or 43.18 cm) and the distance between a batter’s kneecaps and shoulders. (There is a more exact description but this is good enough for the opinion page.) In other words, it is a variable space that depends on the size of the batter. Research shows that the size of the strike zone varies not only according to the batter, but to the count: The strike zone in 3-0 counts has an area of 3.73 square feet while the strike zone in 0-2 counts shrinks down to 2.39 square feet, a size about 64% as big. No big deal, right? You try to throw a ball 60 feet or 18.5 meters into that space.

This isn’t just math. Accuracy is essential — four balls and a player walks — which means that a hitter can expect a ball over the plate and into the hitting zone at some point during the at-bat. It requires the fielding team to be flawless as well, since no pitcher ever gets 27 strikeouts. An error or even a well-hit ball is all it takes to mar a perfect game.

That explains why there have been only 16 perfect games in Nippon Professional Baseball history, the last thrown 28 years ago. No-hitters seem ho-hum by comparison. There have been 94 no-hitters in Japanese professional baseball; the last one was in August 2020. To compare, there have been 23 perfect games in Major League Baseball (out of 233,345 major league games up to last Wednesday; the denominator continues to increase in size) and only 21 since modern baseball began in 1901. The last MLB perfect game was in August 2012.

Sasaki’s performance was jaw dropping. He had 19 strikeouts, tying the league record for a single game. At one point, he had 13 consecutive strikeouts, besting the previous record of nine in a row. He threw a total of 105 pitches and his fastball averaged 98.9 mph (159.2 kph) during the game.

That showing earned him a place in the history books. But even more astounding is this: In his very next start, seven days later, he threw another eight perfect innings against Nippon Ham, but was pulled by his manager after 102 pitches, with the game tied at 0-0. (The Marines eventually lost 1-0 in the tenth inning.) In that game, he struck out another 14 batters and his fastball topped 103 mph when he left the game. That is 17 innings with 33 strikeouts and neither a walk nor a hit.

The Marines’ manager pulled him because he was worried about Sasaki’s arm. Just 20, he has a potentially long and great future ahead and a sure way to jeopardize it is to push him too hard too soon. Sasaki has been fortunate to have managers who have taken the long view throughout his career, a rarity in Japan. His high school coach held him out of a prefectural championship game even though that risked the team’s advance to the national championship finals.

Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi and pitching coach Masato Yoshii both used to play in the big leagues, which could explain why they have been similarly protective, holding him in reserve for his rookie year (2020) and then using him sparingly last year where he appeared in just 11 games. That strategy appears to be paying off; his fastball is getting faster and his accuracy is improving.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can sympathize with Marines’ supporters and all who wanted to see Sasaki do the seemingly impossible. Last week, Dodgers’ starter Clayton Kershaw was pulled after seven innings despite pitching his own perfect game. Kershaw is the pitcher Sasaki can aspire to be — an eight-time All Star, three-time National League Cy Young award winner and a National League Most Valuable Player who is regularly described as the best pitcher in baseball and one of the greatest of all time. But he too got yanked after just 80 pitches and 13 strikeouts; blame a shortened spring training and a manager with an eye on a 162-game season.

The decision to pull Kershaw backstops warnings about the demise of baseball in the United States. Pulling a pitcher on the cusp of a perfect game would seem designed to irritate fans. The sport once described as the national pastime has been plagued by plummeting interest. In a 2021 poll, just 11% of adults identified baseball as their favorite sport to watch, less than a third of those who watched football (34%) and tied with basketball for the No. 2 spot. Its popularity continues to fade with just 7% of those under the age of 30 calling it their favorite sport.

The situation isn’t as dire in Japan. Surveys here show that baseball remains the country’s most popular sport with just over 45% calling it their favorite; sumo was second (27.3%) and soccer third (25%). Still there is a perception that the future is grim. A 2018 survey by the Japan High School Baseball Federation showed 30% believed the sport’s popularity had already been surpassed by other games, while almost 45% said it was only a matter of time.

The number of kids joining school teams has fallen for the fourth consecutive year, which shouldn’t be too surprising given a declining birthrate. I remain optimistic though, and not just because I remember the hand-wringing after the J. League exploded in popularity in the 1990s.

I was drawn into Japanese baseball through my son, and he was sucked in by the Koshien — the twice yearly high school tournament. We were transfixed last summer during the games and then discovered the Japanese Baseball Junior Tournament Konami Cup: the finals were held in Meiji Jingu stadium and tickets were free. Who could ask for more? I played baseball as a kid and don’t remember those kinds of tournaments or experiences. My guess is as long as Japan celebrates baseball like this, it will retain its popularity.

There isn’t a geopolitical hook to this piece, no meditation on different forms of competition at a time of global crisis. There isn’t a philosophical or sociological riff à la George Will to frame sport within the human condition. Rather, Roki Sasaki did a truly extraordinary thing in his last two baseball games. I wanted to applaud that extraordinary exploit.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).