As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on into its fourth week, Moscow’s failure to subdue Ukrainian defenses — despite its superior military — has raised questions about what this could mean for China and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in terms of a potential invasion of democratic Taiwan.

Beijing, which regards self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province, has repeatedly vowed to reunite the island with the mainland. While Chinese President Xi Jinping would prefer to take control of the island without a fight, he has not ruled out the use of force.

In a speech in June 2021, Xi declared re-unification a “historic mission” of the Chinese Communist Party and warned that China would take “resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt” toward Taiwanese independence.

China has grown more assertive in recent years, intensifying aerial and naval exercises around the island, as well as issuing blunt warnings to Taipei against formally declaring independence and establishing closer ties with Washington. (Sound familiar?)

And yet, despite some similarities to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, it remains to be seen whether China could be emboldened to follow Moscow’s lead and launch an invasion of Taiwan.

For one thing, just how capable is the Chinese military?

A Taiwanese soldier keeps an eye on China’s southeastern coast from the front-line island of Quemoy. | REUTERS

China’s decades-long preparation

For nearly two decades, the PLA has systematically planned, trained and built the forces it believes are required to invade the island. Beijing has been increasing the country’s defense budget to modernize and expand its cyber, missile, aerial, naval and amphibious assault capabilities — all of which would play a key role in not only attacking Taiwan but in also trying to keep the U.S. and potentially allied forces at bay — a concept known in military parlance as “anti-access/area denial,” or A2AD.

“(The PLA) has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks and missile strikes against Taiwan,” the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in a November 2021 report to Congress.

The PLA’s current military sea and air lift capacity could carry an initial landing force of 25,000 or more troops, according to the commission, adding that China has also developed substantial capabilities to use civilian ships in military operations, providing resources for the PLA to land additional troops on Taiwan after securing a beachhead.

Taiwanese military personnel stage an amphibious landing during a military drill on the island’s northern coast in 2005. | REUTERS

Taiwan’s asymmetric response

Taiwan is painfully aware that the PLA’s decades-long modernization effort has negated many of the military advantages it once had.

Yet, Taipei has not been sitting idly by. As cross-strait tensions continue to escalate, the island nation has been deepening defense ties with Washington, growing its defense-industrial base, fortifying its defenses around key landing points and stepping up military training. In addition, Taiwan is raising defense spending to bolster its asymmetric capabilities — which include weapons, technologies and tactics designed to overcome gaps in its equipment and defenses when facing the much larger and increasingly capable PLA.

Under the Taiwan Relations Act, which allows the sale of U.S. weapons to enable the island to “maintain a sufficient self-defense capability,” Taipei is acquiring key platforms and systems for conventional and asymmetric warfare. These include strike-capable drones, advanced heavyweight torpedoes, self-propelled howitzers, coastal defense and artillery rocket systems, air-launched land-attack missiles with extended range, man-portable air-defense missiles, attack helicopters and battle tanks.

The United States has also been instrumental in upgrading 140 of Taiwan’s F-16A/B fighters to the latest F-16V configuration in addition to providing the island nation with an additional 66 brand-new F-16Vs.

This new variant offers numerous enhancements, all of which improve the fighter’s capabilities to defend Taiwanese airspace. For instance, the F-16V offers a more advanced radar compared to the F-16A/B configuration, providing improved situational awareness and targeting. Other modifications include a new mission computer, a Link-16 theater data link allowing pilots to exchange information with other battlefield units, an enhanced electronic warfare system and an automatic ground collision avoidance system.

Taiwanese soldiers prepare to repel an amphibious assault during a military exercise in Pingtung in 2010. | REUTERS

To further bolster the island’s air defenses, Washington has also approved an upgrade of the island’s Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

At the same time, Taipei is pursuing a progressively self-reliant defense policy driven by increased research and development investments and the domestic production of military equipment.

According to Taiwan’s latest National Defense Report, the aim is to develop “effective combat power for defense, with an asymmetric concept in mind, to deter the enemy’s operational intents, nip the war in the bud and protect peace.”

Some of most notable examples in recent years include the commissioning of an advanced jet trainer/light fighter aircraft, the construction of the island’s first domestically developed submarine, and the induction of new minelayers and fast missile corvettes — the latter of which are meant to destroy an adversary’s amphibious landing vessels and other large ships in the case of a conflict.

Enough to deter China?

Taipei is moving with a palpable sense of urgency, which can be seen in the Legislative Yuan’s approval in January of an additional NT$236.95 billion ($8.36 billion) in funding for the air force and navy.

The “special budget,” which is set to be spent between 2022 and 2026, came on top of the NT$471.7 billion ($17 billion) military expenditure that has already been set aside for this year.

The additional funding is likely to be spent on acquiring domestically made anti-air and anti-surface equipment, including air-defense systems, shore-based anti-ship missiles, air-launched standoff missiles, strike-capable drones and new vessels for the Taiwan Navy and Coast Guard. Also included are long-range Hsiung Feng IIE surface-to-surface missiles that would enable Taiwan to strike targets deep in China’s mainland.

The United States has also been instrumental in upgrading 140 of Taiwan’s F-16A/B fighters to the latest F-16V configuration in addition to providing the island nation with an additional 66 brand-new F-16Vs. | BLOOMBERG

Samuel Cranny-Evans, an expert on the Chinese military at the U.K.-based Royal United Services Institute, says Taiwan’s expanding asymmetric capabilities would help inflict losses on Chinese forces and increase the cost of a conflict.

He emphasizes, however, that deterrence is also dependent on how important it is for an aggressor to achieve a certain goal.

“It was not possible for the West to deter Russia from invading Ukraine because the strategic problem (of Ukraine joining NATO) meant more to Moscow than it did to politicians in Europe and the United States,” Cranny-Evans says. “In turn, if reunifying Taiwan with the mainland means enough to China to actually go to war for, then it will be very challenging for Taipei to deter Beijing.”

Also important in this regard is geography. Although islands typically offer the defender an advantage by forcing the attacker to undertake an amphibious landing, they can have downsides as well. Unlike Ukraine, which can be directly provided with weapons and other supplies from neighboring European countries, the island of Taiwan lacks a land border with a friendly country, making a similar arrangement for military support more difficult. Moreover, at 36,197 square kilometers, it is a fraction of the size of Ukraine’s 603,548 square kilometers, rendering strategies such as trading space for time less viable in Taiwan’s case.

Taiwan is also further removed from many of its allies, meaning that support — including aid for potential refugees — would require more time to arrive and may have to be delivered by ship, since the airspace would be contested.

Demographically, the picture does not look much better. Taiwan’s population of 23.57 million is nearly half that of Ukraine’s 44.13 million, and its population is also slightly older, with a median age of 42.5 compared to Ukraine’s 41.2. This means that in both relative and absolute terms, Taiwan would have fewer fighting-age people to conscript in an emergency.

A high-risk option

Nonetheless, any near-term invasion of Taiwan would remain a risky proposition for China. And if Russia’s military struggles in Ukraine are any indication, Beijing may think twice about the advisability of the military option.

For starters, although the military balance across the Taiwan Strait has shifted in China’s favor, the PLA would still pay a high price for initial miscalculations by its leaders.

In the event of armed conflict, many analysts expect the PLA to go for a quick knockout blow. A series of cyberattacks and concentrated, ranged missile strikes against key facilities would be Beijing’s preferred method of overwhelming Taiwan’s defenses.

In wartime, however, things rarely go according to plan.

Parachutes are deployed during a military exercise in Taichung, Taiwan, in July 2005. | REUTERS

“Most assumed that Russia would be more capable in the opening phases of the Ukraine invasion, but some fundamental mistakes seem to have been made leading to a number of issues,” Cranny-Evans says.

“I suspect a critical factor in a Taiwan scenario would be which assumptions are made by planners in Beijing if a war did come,” he says. “For instance, if they misjudge the strength of Taiwan’s defenses, they may not deploy enough troops. If they misjudge the weather in the Taiwan Strait, they may lose landing craft or even the ability to follow up quickly with additional forces.”

Moreover, indiscriminate airstrikes or an intense bombing campaign resulting in many casualties would probably be counterproductive should Beijing want to win the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese people.

Since Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is not yet over, the lessons being drawn in Beijing are more than likely preliminary.

“China may be examining Russia’s use of cruise missiles and the amount of damage that they can inflict on critical infrastructure — such as airports and communication networks — as well as paying close attention to the ability of shoulder-fired missiles to destroy aircraft. But, ultimately, the two scenarios would be completely different and require a different approach from the PLA,” Cranny-Evans says.

Nonetheless, Andrew Scobell, a distinguished fellow with the China program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, has identified two points that are pertinent in the event of a Taiwan crisis: the unpredictability of war and the true difficulty of conquering an independent polity.

First, every military operation entails risk and success is never guaranteed. The analyst argues that Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine has been far from a stunning success, despite it being a relatively straightforward one. A major military operation against Taiwan would be far more complicated with substantial air and maritime dimensions and hence present China’s armed forces with even greater challenges and risks than Russia’s armed forces, he says.

The second lesson is not to underestimate your adversary’s will to fight and resist, despite enduring heavy losses and high casualties. In fact, even if Taipei were to surrender to China, maintaining control of the island would not be a given, as the PLA could possibly face fierce resistance from the civilian population.

Another important factor is the PLA’s lack of combat experience, as the force has not conducted an operation akin to an invasion of Taiwan since 1950 when it launched an amphibious assault on holdout Kuomintang forces on Hainan Island.

“The main military risk for Beijing would be the prospect of operational failure,” Scobell says. “Beijing cannot have complete confidence in the PLA’s ability to execute such a complex operation, given that it has not prosecuted a major offensive operation since 1979 when China invaded Vietnam.”

The geography of Taiwan gives it a natural advantage against attack, forcing any invading army to undertake an amphibious landing. | REUTERS

That said, the biggest deterrence factor for Beijing would probably not be the Taiwanese military but rather the expectation that, unlike in Ukraine, the United States — and possibly some of its closest allies — would get involved in the defense of Taiwan. The form this involvement would take is unclear, since a direct military intervention would risk igniting a wider regional conflict, while economic isolation and sanctions would likely be less effective against Beijing, given that far more countries and businesses worldwide depend on access to China than they do to Russia.

Although the Taiwan Relations Act does not explicitly commit Washington to military intervention, the degree and speed of U.S. assistance is something Beijing must take into consideration. Washington’s failure to intervene would not only undermine its leadership role in Asia but also potentially allow China to use Taiwan for military expansion into the Pacific.

The economic and political price

Regardless of whether the U.S. intervened militarily or not, there is a high probability that China, which depends largely on exports to maintain economic growth, would have to face an array of international sanctions and boycotts of Chinese-made goods and services — just as Russia faces now. Such economic retaliation may be harder to stomach for many Western nations much more dependent on trade with Beijing than they have ever been with Moscow.

Furthermore, if Chinese forces were to remain bogged down in a stalemate or face a prolonged insurgency in Taiwan, this would potentially impact internal political stability. Any inability to make good on its decades-long promise to reunify China risks bringing the Communist Party’s legitimacy into question.

Despite these risks, defense consultant Peter Felstead says that China has shown in the past its willingness to take its time to achieve regional hegemony and control the territory it considers its own. The relative recent absorption of Hong Kong and Macau into Beijing’s political shadow are emblematic of this long game, whereas Russia has exhibited less patience toward its adversaries.

“What is happening in Ukraine will no doubt stretch the military resources of the United States and NATO in containing a belligerent Russia, but the U.S. military pivot to Asia will not be abandoned, despite what is going on in Europe,” Felstead says. “The hardened stances of Japan and Australia, the latter of which now plans to bring into service nuclear submarines, is something Beijing must now take into account.”