At first glance, the aborted sale of Arm Ltd., the U.K. semiconductor designer, to Nvidia Corp., a U.S. semiconductor company, is a cautionary tale for investors, yet another in the cascade of woes for Softbank Group, the Japanese company that owns the company.

Don’t be fooled: The Arm saga exemplifies the complexities of the emerging national security economy, a tale not only of techno-nationalism, but also of its dynamics and repercussions, intended or not.

Arm is a Cambridge-based company that is one of the most important companies in the digital universe. It designs semiconductors. Its blueprints are used in some 25 billion chips that are produced each year; they’re found in virtually every product, from cell phones to cars. Its central role in the digital world has prompted comparisons to Switzerland: Both are neutral and serve all comers. An effective and efficient semiconductor market depends on Arm’s refusal to play favorites among its customers.

Softbank bought Arm in 2016, taking the company private when a favorable exchange rate facilitated a purchase. Arm executives welcomed the sale, saying that it relieved them of the need to focus on quarterly earnings and allowed them to think long-term. U.K. authorities were equally enthusiastic. The sale came shortly after the Brexit referendum and the British government called the purchase a vote of confidence in the country’s industrial competitiveness.

Facing money problems triggered by bad investments (cough, cough WeWork) and the prospect of getting more than double what it had originally paid, Softbank announced in September 2020 that it was going to sell Arm to Nvidia, a leading U.S. chip manufacturer. That deal made sense for those two parties — they claimed it would create the “world’s premier computing company for the age of AI” — but it managed to irritate or alarm just about everyone else.

Chip manufacturers feared that Arm would no longer be neutral, allowing Nvidia to dominate certain semiconductor markets. Regulators in Europe, the U.K., the United States and China announced that they would review the deal. The EU said that it had “certain concerns” about the prospect of restricted or reduced access to Arm’s intellectual property, a view shared by U.S. regulators. Nvidia and Arm tried to defuse objections by promising that they would invest in and promote a long-term strategy for Arm, and would ensure that other firms maintained access to Arm’s chip designs. A similar pledge by Softbank to maintain a U.K. presence and hire locally helped overcome doubts surrounding its original bid five years ago.

Promises didn’t work this time. In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked the deal to “prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies.” That decision, in combination with ongoing scrutiny from other regulators, effectively scuttled the sale. Nvidia announced earlier this month that it would abandon the deal.

Softbank then said that it would proceed with a public listing, launching a fight over where that would take place. Masayoshi Son, the head of Softbank, indicated that he prefers to list in New York, a market that is deeper than every other, is friendly to tech stocks and knows the industry well. All that would equate with a higher valuation, which Softbank very much wants. In addition, Arm has a substantial business base in the U.S., where many of its customers are.

British authorities look set to intervene, however, to prevent the company from moving out of the U.K., arguing that it is crucial to national security. British authorities signaled that possibility last year: After the competition authority announced that it had “serious competition concerns,” the secretary of state ordered an investigation into the deal on public interest grounds, arguing “that the ubiquity of Arm technology makes the accessibility and reliability of Arm IP necessary for national security.” The British National Cyber Security Center also warned that the deal posed “potential risks to national security.”

There are similar arguments in just about every capital as governments debate semiconductor policy and process the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are focusing on production chokepoints and a need to ensure a stable supply of chips. The EU last week proposed the European Chips Act, which “mobilizes” more than €43 billion in public and private investments to build semiconductor capacity, while the America Competes Act, which provides $52 billion for chips, passed the U.S. House of Representatives also earlier this month. In November, Japan’s Cabinet approved ¥774 billion ($6.8 billion) in funding for domestic semiconductor investment. (A supply glut is looming.)

A company like Arm is much more than a link in the supply chain. It is one of the most important tech companies in the world and many consider it the British technology “crown jewel.” That reflects its IP holdings, but even more significant is its position in a wider constellation of economic interests. Arm has been called a critical outpost in the U.K. technology ecosystem, and a listing on the U.K. market would signal that London remains a vital and creative hub for this sector. Alex Younger, former head of MI6, one of the British secret service agencies, told the Financial Times that the British government needed to “strain every sinew” to ensure that Arm stayed in the U.K. because Britain’s “future security depends on our ability to sustain and grow a strong science and technology base.” Other governments aren’t thinking as holistically as they figure out how to promote supply chain resilience.

One of the more intriguing tangents of the Arm saga is a ricochet: the energy it has given to efforts to create an alternative to Arm. The company’s commanding position in the market has long worried some governments and business executives and the prospect of a sale to Nvidia magnified those fears. One alternative is RISC-V, an open-source chip architecture that originated in labs at the University of California Berkeley. RISC-V’s “reduced instruction set architecture” is less developed than Arm’s products, but it is simpler and smaller than Arm chips. It is considered “most capable” of the alternatives.

A RISC-V foundation was established in Delaware to ensure that the technology was widely available. In 2019, the foundation announced that it would be moving to Switzerland because of concerns “about possible geopolitical disruption” resulting from U.S. trade policies. According to the foundation’s CEO, members said that they would be “a lot more comfortable … if the incorporation were not in the U.S.,” even though the U.S. had not yet imposed any restrictions on the foundation. A move to Switzerland “has the effect of calming concerns of political disruption to the open collaboration model.”

That explains Chinese interest. While more than 2,000 companies are members of the foundation and they are spread across the globe, many of RISC-V’s biggest enthusiasts are Chinese companies: Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Co., Ltd. and ZTE Corp. are among the premier members of the foundation; there are more than two dozen Chinese companies in total. They are alarmed by the growing inclination of the U.S. government to restrict access to homegrown technologies, a policy that has confirmed the Beijing government’s commitment to indigenous chip development programs (and other critical technologies).

Last December, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, which is on the U.S. Entity List (which restricts access to U.S. technologies), and StarFive Technology Co., Ltd. released new RISC-V chip designs for PCs and servers. A slew of other Chinese companies is actively developing RISC-V chips.

Intel is a key supporter. One of the original computing heavyweights, the company has struggled in recent years. It has bet on RISC-V, joining the foundation and promising strategic collaboration with members to help regain Intel’s prominence in the industry. Experts think it’s a smart move. Lil Read, an industry analyst, believes that Arm “faces an existential threat from RISC-V in the next five years, especially in the semiconductor-hungry powerhouse of China.” The Nvidia drama and the eventual IPO, wherever it occurs, will be a distraction.

In the financial world, we now identify institutions that are too big to fail. They are subject to higher scrutiny and higher standards because of their prominence and the impact of their failure. The Arm saga raises similar concerns and begs the question: Are there technologies that are so important to our shared future that they transcend technonationalism? I can already hear snickers from the back benches, but that debate seems more pressing everyday.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).