It is a testament of today’s chaotic world that although the humanitarian and economic consequences of a war against Ukraine have been contemplated, the legal implications have been neglected.

However, if an invasion is ordered by Moscow, that action would represent a serious breach of international law. Russia has placed over 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, an indication that such an invasion may be imminent.

“The launch of a war of aggression is a crime that no political or economic situation can justify,” said Robert Jackson, chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg Tribunal and a member of the U.S. Supreme Court. Such an aggressive act against Ukraine could be included in Principle VI of the Nuremberg principles regarding crimes against peace and war, defined as “(i) Planning, preparation, initiation or waging of a war of aggression or a war in violation of international treaties, agreements or assurances; (ii) Participation in a common plan or conspiracy for the accomplishment of any of the acts mentioned under (i).”

In the section on War Crimes, the Nuremberg Principle adds, “Violations of the laws or customs of war which include, but are not limited to, murder, ill-treatment or deportation to slave labor or for any other purpose of civilian population of or in occupied territory; murder or ill-treatment of prisoners of war or persons on the Seas, killing of hostages, plunder of public or private property, wanton destruction of cities, towns, or villages, or devastation not justified by military necessity.”

Professor Alejandro M. Garro, who teaches comparative law at Columbia University in New York and at the University of Buenos Aires, stated, “Although the Nuremberg Principles lack the binding force of the rules embodied in an international treaty, they are increasingly recognized as rules of customary law that are binding on nations as much as an international treaty.”

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court refers to the crime of aggression as one of the “most serious crimes of concern to the international community,” and provides that the crime falls within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

The United Nations Charter, in its article 39, provides that the U.N. Security Council shall determine the existence of any act of aggression and “shall make recommendations, or decide what measures shall be taken in accordance with Articles 41 and 42 to maintain or restore international peace and security.”

In July 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted in a public letter that Ukraine is historically part of Russia and that it needs to return to the Russian fold. He blamed the Ukrainian authorities for denying the country’s past. The Russian military made that letter compulsory reading for its soldiers.

Another reason for Russia’s fueling of a conflict with Ukraine is likely Putin’s shrinking political appeal at home. None of these, however, justify an invasion of Ukraine, whose citizens love their country and have no desire to be part of Russia. Putin looks like a spurned lover who wants to keep a relationship that has died at any cost.

In addition to over 100,000 Russian troops now on the border with Ukraine, Russia has been conducting nefarious cyberattacks against Ukrainian government sites. These attacks carry the Russian government’s trademark, and are part of a policy of intimidation aimed at the Ukrainian people. Russia has also carried out a disinformation campaign designed to undermine confidence in the Ukrainian government while painting it as the aggressor in the relationship between both countries. The danger now is that Russia may create a casus belli — a justification for war — against Ukraine.

Russia has some valid security concerns regarding NATO’s expansion into its area of influence. However, such a concern should be addressed in negotiations with the U.S. and the European Union, and not be used as justification for an attack on a sovereign country.

If Russia invades Ukraine it will be a serious violation of international law. But most of all, the destruction it unleashes will be incalculable, initiating a cycle of violence with no end in sight and will have ominous consequences for world peace.

Cesar Chelala is an award-winning writer on human rights issues.