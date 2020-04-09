A poem about COVID-19

Wash your hands! Don’t go out!
If you must, then mask it!
Lest you end up
in an unwanted casket.
Self isolating and avoiding the street,
trying not to lose your job
while making ends meet.
Still, Bezos, Ma, Zuckerberg and Gates
are making profits at dizzying rates.
While Big Pharma
is wringing it’s hands in anticipation
of the Big Vaccine
made available to every nation.
And while people will line up
to get the Big shot,
I’ll have a Corona
and drink it a lot.
Then there is my Company
that thinks it’s OK
to keep us at home
at 60 percent of our pay.
As the cost of living
gets dearer and dearer,
how can these suits at head office
look themselves in the mirror.
Can’t go to restaurants or movies
with a clear conscience.
No social contact, no hugs or kisses.
This is no nonsense.
Even if sport comes back
there’ll be no one in the stands.
I’ve had it with COVID-19,
I’m gonna go wash my hands.
