World sprint champion Noah Lyles and reigning Olympic 100 meter gold medalist Marcell Jacobs on Saturday helped the United States and Italy qualify for the 4x100 meter relays at the Paris Olympics, with Japan also securing its spot.

Drawn in the same heat at the World Athletics Relays in Nassau, Bahamas, Lyles anchored the U.S. quartet also including Courtney Lindsey, Kenneth Bednarek and Kyree King to victory in 37.49 seconds.

Jacobs ran the second leg for the Italians, with the defending world relay and Olympic champions coming in just 0.65 seconds behind the Americans in a high-octane session featuring a plethora of track stars.