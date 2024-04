Two athletes sharing Olympic gold in a near-empty stadium in Tokyo caught the imagination of an expectant audience across the world, which was at the time ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mutaz Ezza Barshim embraced his old friend Gianmarco Tamberi at the end of the men's high jump as the judges confirmed the double gold for the Qatari and the Italian, who have known each other for years dating back to competing as youths.

"To be honest, it will never happen again," Barshim said.