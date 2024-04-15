Nearly 100 days before the 2024 Paris Games open, the Olympic flame will be lit in ancient Olympia on Tuesday for a torch relay stretching from the Acropolis to French Polynesia.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic imposed toned-down events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Games, spectators will be able to attend the torch relay events.

Around 600 dignitaries are expected at the ceremony on Tuesday, which will be headed by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.