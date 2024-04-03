A group of local Olympians, including London 2012 champion hurdler Sally Pearson, have called on the Queensland government to reverse a decision to stage the athletics competition at the 2032 Brisbane Games in a 49-year-old suburban stadium.

The 14 Olympians and Paralympians, who also included swimming champions Leisel Jones, Jon Sieben and Grant Hackett, said in a letter that the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC) was not a suitable venue for the Olympics.

"While we understand that you want to get the best value for taxpayers out of the Games, we do not believe that the QSAC site represents that, not just financially but also in terms of a legacy for Brisbane and Queensland," they wrote.