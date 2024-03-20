Japan's men's basketball team will face World Cup winner Germany, host nation France and a yet-to-be determined qualifier in a tough Group B at the Paris Olympics following a draw made Tuesday in Switzerland.

Japan's women, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalists and ranked ninth in the world, were also handed challenging tests as the top-ranked United States, sixth-ranked European champion Belgium and 19th-ranked Germany were drawn into Group C.

Both men's and women's tournaments in Paris split 12 nations into three groups of four in the preliminary round. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will reach the quarterfinals.