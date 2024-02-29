The organizers of the Paris Olympics are set to take the keys for the athletes village on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, reinforcing growing confidence that they will be ready for the Games.

An inauguration ceremony scheduled at the sprawling site in northern Paris listed French President Emmanuel Macron as guest of honor, alongside chief organizer Tony Estanguet and a smattering of French athletes.

Roughly 40 low-rise tower blocks will house around 14,000 people over the course of the Olympics, which kick off on July 26, and another 9,000 during the Paralympics afterward.