Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva received a four-year ban from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday for failing a doping test prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

A Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation had found the teenager bore "no fault or negligence" for a failed test before the Beijing Olympics, where she won team gold aged 15.

But on Monday, CAS upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).