The Olympic door for Russian track and field athletes remains firmly shut, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Monday, but he also offered them a glimmer of hope by acknowledging that "the world changes" and highlighting a working group that is monitoring the situation.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee said that Russians and Belarusians who qualify in their sport for the Paris 2024 Games can take part as neutrals without flags, emblems or anthems, changing the position of their original blanket ban following the invasion of Ukraine.

That followed a recommendation in March that put the onus on international sports federations to decide, with most of them moving to allow the two countries' athletes to return.