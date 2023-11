Track cyclist Laura Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympian, has set her sights on making the team for the Paris Games despite barely having competed in the past two years.

Kenny gave birth to her second child in July after suffering a miscarriage in November 2021 and then having surgery following an ectopic pregnancy.

Time is ticking for the 31-year-old to force her way back into the British team, but five-time Olympic gold medal winner Kenny says she is determined to give it a go.