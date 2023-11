In 1984, Leonel Martínez of Venezuela competed in the trap shooting event at the Los Angeles Olympic Games. He finished tied for 41st.

But he was only 20 years old at the time. Surely, there would be many more chances to come.

Martínez indeed qualified for the Olympics again — but not until late last month. After a 40-year wait, he will finally return to the Summer Games, next year in Paris.