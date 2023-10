Cricket could feature in the Olympics for the first time since 1900 after organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games on Monday recommended its inclusion.

In a statement, LA28 listed the Twenty20 version of cricket as one of the proposed "new" sports alongside baseball/softball, flag football — a non-contact version of American football — lacrosse and squash.

There is no room, though, for breakdancing, which will make its Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games.