A U.S. soldier was detained in eastern Russia on "charges of criminal misconduct,” the U.S. Army said Monday, a potential new flashpoint in relations between the nations already at a low since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

The soldier, who wasn’t identified, was detained by Russian authorities in Vladivostok last Thursday, U.S. Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement, which didn’t specify the nature of the charges. The Army notified the soldier’s family and the State Department is offering consular support to him, she said.

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time,” Smith said.