Animated videos shared by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party targeting opposition Congress and the Muslim community have evoked complaints and outrage, as the political climate in India heats up midway through its six-week long election.

The videos, shared by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media platforms Instagram and X over the last ten days, depict Congress giving disproportionate benefits to India's minority Muslim community, at the cost of certain disadvantaged tribal and Hindu caste groups.

Congress, in a complaint to the Election Commission poll watchdog, said Sunday that the videos have been shared "clearly with an intention to wantonly provocate rioting and promote enmity between different religions."