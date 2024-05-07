The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has begun considering the idea of disclosing the usage of so-called policy activity funds, sources in the party have said, amid a funding scandal roiling the LDP.

Policy activity funds are provided to lawmakers from parties to which they belong. How they are used is not presently subject to disclosure.

On Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who concurrently serves as LDP president, urged the party to speed up talks with coalition partner Komeito to draw up the ruling bloc's proposal on a revision of the political funds control law.