While Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration struggled amid a slush funds scandal embroiling the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has been underpinning it on the diplomatic front.

With an eye on the next general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the parliament, some in LDP are hoping that she will become a candidate to succeed Kishida as party president, although it remains to be seen if momentum pushing her toward the top job will pick up.

From April 26 to Monday over Japan's Golden Week, Kamikawa visited Madagascar, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria, France, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Summing up the tour at an online news conference in Nepal on Monday, she said: "It's very important (for Japan) to deepen engagement with the Global South (developing and emerging countries). I was able to send out a powerful message."

During her trips, Kamikawa held meetings with the foreign ministers of the three African and two Asian nations in a bid to enhance ties with them at a time when China is attempting to strengthen its influence on the Global South.

The talks took place ahead of the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development to be held in Yokohama in August 2025.

Kamikawa's visit to Madagascar marked the first ever by a Japanese foreign minister. Her visits to Cote d'Ivoire and Nigeria were also the first by a Japanese foreign minister since 1979, when then-Foreign Minister Sunao Sonoda traveled to the two countries.

These three countries are strategically important, with Madagascar being a major maritime transport hub, Cote d'Ivoire serving as a logistics center in western Africa and Nigeria having a population of over 200 million, the largest for an African nation.

Kamikawa conveyed to the three African nations of Japan's intention to reinforce economic relations with them, including by supporting human resources development.

In the Asian leg of the tour, Kamikawa vowed to help Sri Lanka, which is struggling to repay huge loans from China, overcome its economic crisis.

In Nepal, which borders China, Kamikawa laid out a plan to beef up bilateral relations.

Since taking office in September 2023, Kamikawa has visited a total of 30 countries while working with Kishida to promote economic diplomacy.

Kamikawa ranked third in recent media opinion polls asking respondents who should be Japan's next prime minister, after former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba and former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

A growing number of LDP lawmakers are concerned that the party would face an uphill battle in the next Lower House election under Kishida, whose Cabinet is seeing very low public support rates amid a high-profile slush fund scandal involving LDP factions.

An LDP source said that the party would be able to get through the next general election if it uses Kamikawa, who can bring a sense of renewal as potentially Japan's first female prime minister, as the face of its campaign.

But the LDP faction previously led by Kishida, to which Kamikawa belonged, has decided on its dissolution, and there have been no concrete moves seen to push Kamikawa as a candidate for becoming the next prime minister.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda could emerge as possible rivals for Kamikawa if she were to run on the premise of becoming Japan's first female prime minister.

In Shizuoka Prefecture, where Kamikawa's Lower House constituency is, a gubernatorial election will take place on May 26, with the official campaigning period set to start on Thursday.

With the election expected to be a de facto battle between the ruling and opposition camps, its result could shape Kamikawa's reputation within the LDP, pundits said.