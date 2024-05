Russia has opened a criminal case against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and put him on a wanted list, the state news agency Tass reported Saturday, an announcement Ukraine dismissed as evidence of Moscow's "desperation."

Tass reported that the Russian Interior Ministry database showed Zelenskyy was on a wanted list but gave no further details.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry noted Russian President Vladimir Putin was himself subject to arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant.