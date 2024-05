Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday that he plans to meet with lawmakers from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party immediately following his trip abroad to discuss how to revise a political funds law amid a scandal roiling the LDP.

“I want to further solidify what needs to be done and the direction of reform,” he told a news conference in São Paulo, Brazil, at the end of a trip that also took him to France and Paraguay.

Talks on the matter could come as early as Monday.