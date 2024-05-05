French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for an update of the country’s economic ties with China, just as the country’s leader Xi Jinping is expected to travel to France for a state visit.

In a wide-ranging interview with La Tribune Dimanche, the French president says Europe wants more reciprocity in its economic ties with China, in order to better ensure its economic security.

"I’m calling for an ‘aggiornamento’ because China is now in excess capacity in many areas and exports massively to Europe,” Macron said in the interview, using the Italian word for update.