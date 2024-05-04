Hamas said its delegation will travel to Cairo on Saturday to resume Gaza cease-fire talks with a "positive spirit" in the latest effort to halt almost seven months of war with Israel.

Foreign mediators have been waiting for a Hamas response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

"We emphasize the positive spirit with which the Hamas leadership dealt with the ceasefire proposal it recently received, and we are going to Cairo in the same spirit to reach an agreement," the Palestinian militant group posted on its website on Friday.