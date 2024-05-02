The U.S. and Saudi Arabia are nearing a historic pact that would offer the kingdom security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel if its government brings the war in the Gaza Strip to an end, people familiar with the matter said.

The agreement faces plenty of obstacles but would amount to a new version of a framework that was scuttled when Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggered the conflict in Gaza.

Negotiations between Washington and Riyadh have sped up in recent weeks, and many officials are optimistic they could reach a deal within weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.