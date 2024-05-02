Israeli utilities have deployed backup generators, filled water reservoirs to the brim and stepped up cyberdefenses in case the Gaza conflict triggers war against Israel on multiple fronts.

The energy minister has told Israelis there is no need to panic about the possibility of blackouts and energy supply disruptions as Israel has a wide variety of sources to generate electricity.

But many Israelis showed their concerns by buying household generators and stocking up on emergency supplies even before an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13, and some vulnerabilities are clear.