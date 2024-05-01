Chugoku Electric Power said Tuesday that the planned restart of the No. 2 reactor at its Shimane Nuclear Power Plant in western Japan will be delayed from August by about four months.

The delay stems from work to reinforce safety measures and a facility inspection at the plant in Matsue, the capital of Shimane Prefecture.

The company now aims to reactivate the 820,000-kilowatt reactor in December, aiming for a restart of commercial operations the following month.

The reactor passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA)'s safety screening in 2021. Chugoku Electric was working to improve measures against volcanic ash from a possible eruption in the prefecture, and to install equipment to monitor the state of the fuel pool.

But the work to improve the safety measures was suspended due to a fatal accident at the plant in December last year. As the company also needs to conduct a facility inspection at the same time, the completion of the work is now expected in October of this year, instead of May as previously scheduled.

On Tuesday, Chugoku Electric notified the NRA of changes to the schedules for inspection and other work.

"We will proceed toward the restart, putting safety first," company President Kengo Nakagawa told a news conference.

Regarding the plant's No. 3 reactor, which is under construction, Nakagawa said the company aims to start its commercial operations by fiscal 2030.

The No. 2 unit is a boiling-water reactor, the same type as those used at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Fukushima No. 1 plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in March 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

No other reactors of that type have been restarted in Japan since the nuclear accident. Among the owners of boiling-water reactors, Tohoku Electric Power aims to reactivate the No. 2 unit at its Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture, around September this year.