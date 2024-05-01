Efforts to improve Japan-China relations have come to a standstill despite a bilateral summit last November in which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to continue dialogue.

Since the summit, relevant experts from the two sides have seen no light at the end of the tunnel, and there have been no visits from China to Japan or vice versa by senior government officials.

Still, Kishida indicated at a parliamentary meeting on April 19 his willingness to meet with Xi again.