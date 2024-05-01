Tokyo and Tochigi prefectural police arrested two more men Wednesday in connection with the disposal of bodies found on a riverbed in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on April 16, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to four.

A 20-year-old South Korean man was taken into custody at a hotel in the city of Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. On the same day, Kirato Wakayama, also 20, was taken into custody at an acquaintance's house in the city of Chiba at around 10:45 p.m.

They are suspected to be involved in the torching of the bodies, which belonged to a Tokyo businessman and his wife, but the police have not revealed whether or not they admitted to any charges. Their occupations and addresses are unknown.