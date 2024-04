Former Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, 79, was among 4,108 people recognized in this year's spring honors, the government announced on Monday.

Kuroda was given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Kuroda, the longest-serving BOJ governor, led the central bank's unprecedented monetary easing aimed at helping Japan overcome deflation during his tenure of over 10 years, from March 2013 to April 2023.