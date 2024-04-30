A man who is suspected of ordering the disposal of the bodies of a Tokyo couple has said that he was given instructions by another person, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The man, Hikaru Sasaki, 28, was arrested Sunday for allegedly damaging the bodies of Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife, Sachiko, 56, which were found burned near a river in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, two weeks ago.

A joint investigation team of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department and the Tochigi prefectural police turned over Sasaki, whose occupation is unknown, to public prosecutors Tuesday. The police are investigating whether another figure gave orders to Sasaki.

In the small hours of April 16, on which the bodies were found, Sasaki contacted construction worker Ryoken Hirayama, 25, who has also been arrested for damaging the bodies, at a bar in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, and they left the bar together, according to the investigative sources.

Sasaki is suspected to have given Hirayama instructions for disposing of the bodies and preparing necessary equipment while having told police that he did not know the couple. Links between Sasaki and the victims have not been confirmed, according to the sources.

Hirayama revealed Sasaki's first name to investigators, and is believed not to have known his last name. The investigation team is looking into the relationship between the two suspects.

Sasaki is believed to have hid in Okinawa Prefecture for at least several days after the incident. Sasaki appeared at Naha Airport in Okinawa shortly past noon Sunday and was arrested there by investigators who were on alert.

At the time of the apprehension, Sasaki had a ticket for a plane that would leave for Fukuoka Airport in Fukuoka Prefecture later that day. He may have been trying to evade authorities further.

Hirayama bought gasoline and adhesive tape between April 13 and 14, and lent a sedan registered under his name to two drinking acquaintances on the night of April 15.

Hirayama has told investigators that he had been ordered by a certain individual, who police believe is Sasaki, to dispose of the bodies of the Takarajimas and asked the two acquaintances to do so. Hirayama also told investigators that he received a reward of more than ¥10 million after the incident, which he claims to have distributed to the two, and that he met with the person who ordered the disposal at a bar.

The two acquaintances are suspected to have driven to an unoccupied house in Shinagawa Ward in the sedan around midnight April 15 and contacted the Takarajimas there. With bloodstains having been found in the house and the sedan, the police suspect that the couple were taken to Nasu by car after they were assaulted in the house.