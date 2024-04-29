At just 22 years old, Miyu Minamidani was the youngest stallholder at the Wajima morning market in Ishikawa Prefecture who dedicated herself to preserving the ancient Noto tradition of making ishiru, a traditional fish sauce.

However, the Noto Peninsula earthquake devastated the facility where she produces the sauce, damaging nearly all of her stock and bringing production to a halt.

Despite this setback, Minamidani is optimistic about the future and has turned to crowdfunding to revive the family business and preserve the culinary heritage of her hometown.