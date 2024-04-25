The severed head and other body parts of a Japanese man were found in a Bangkok suburb this month, and Thai police on Wednesday obtained arrest warrants for two other Japanese men suspected of being involved in the case.

The police believe that the three Japanese were members of a fraud organization and that there was a problem between the victim and the suspects.

According to investigative sources, the murdered man is Ryosuke Kabashima, 47, and the two suspects are Takuya Kato, in his 40s, and Hiroto Suzuki, in his 20s.

On Tuesday, the police arrested a Thai man in his 30s who was driving a suspicious car seen on security camera footage.

According to local media reports, the man told the police that while he was driving the car with the three Japanese men in it, they started arguing. After he stopped and got out of the car, he heard a gunshot. He then returned to the car and found Kabashima, who was in the passenger seat, dead.

Kato and Suzuki were said to have carried the body from the car to a factory and returned with several black bags, which they told the Thai man to dump.