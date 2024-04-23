Tokyo police on Tuesday turned over to prosecutors a 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a staff member of Lower House by-election candidate Hirotada Ototake during a campaign speech.

Shohei Murakami, whose occupation and residence details are unclear, was apprehended at around 7:40 p.m. Sunday during the speech by Ototake near Kameido Station in Tokyo’s Koto Ward.

Murakami allegedly pushed a male staff member, resulting in minor injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department concluded that the assault was an act of election interference in violation of the Public Offices Election Law. Murakami appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Conviction under the Public Offices Election Law carries a five-year suspension of voting rights and the eligibility for elections.

The Lower House by-election in the Tokyo No. 15 district, to be held on Sunday, is a tight race among nine candidates, including Ototake.

Translated by The Japan Times