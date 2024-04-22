The Japanese aircraft industry's desire to develop and produce a new Air Self-Defense Force jet trainer entirely in the country has faded following a White House summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Kishida and Biden agreed that Japan and the United States will pursue joint development and production of a jet trainer, which is expected to replace a fleet of about 200 T-4s currently owned by the ASDF.

The agreement may have reflected Kishida's consideration for the U.S. defense industry as he has touted Japan's contributions to the U.S. economy during the U.S. trip, people familiar with his thinking said.