The man who has been arrested in connection with the charred corpses of a man and a woman found on a riverbed in Tochigi Prefecture last week has told police that he did not know who the victims were.

Ryoken Hirayama, a 25-year-old construction worker who was arrested on Sunday, told investigators that he didn’t know the man’s name and that he had never seen him before, sources at the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Police are investigating further following a disclosure by Hirayama that he had acted on a request from a person he did not name, they said. He was handed over to prosecutors Monday.