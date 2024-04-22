North Korea fired several short-range missiles from the Pyongyang area on Monday, the South Korean military said, in the latest salvo launch by the nuclear-armed country.

"The ROK military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches, and is closely sharing information on North Korean ballistic missiles with U.S. and Japanese authorities to maintain full readiness," the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Seoul said the missiles flew for about 300 kilometers.