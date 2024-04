Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's party won control of parliament in a Sunday election landslide, results showed, with voters backing his tilt toward China and away from regional powerhouse and traditional benefactor India.

Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) had secured more than two-thirds in the 93-member parliament, according to provisional results from the Elections Commission of Maldives.

The PNC had secured 66 out of 86 declared, already more than enough for a supermajority.