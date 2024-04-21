By the time Donald Trump took to the stage for his rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, some of his most ardent supporters had spent the night in their cars amid frigid temperatures to see the man they hope to once again elect as U.S. president.

As Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." pumped from the speakers inside the convention center, the Republican former president-turned-candidate waved, swayed, clapped and blew kisses.

"Trump, Trump, Trump," some in the crowd of 3,200 people chanted. A young couple held their baby aloft. A few people got teary.