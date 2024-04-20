The United States will withdraw its troops from Niger, a source familiar with the matter said late Friday, adding an agreement was reached between U.S Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger's leadership.

There were a little over 1,000 U.S. troops in Niger as of last year, where the U.S. military operated out of two bases, including a drone base known as Air Base 201 built near Agadez in central Niger at a cost of more than $100 million.

Since 2018, the base has been used to target Islamic State militants and Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, an al-Qaida affiliate, in the Sahel region.