India's opposition faces huge challenges as their loose coalition of more than two dozen parties take on the juggernaut of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in a general election that begins this week.

INDIA — the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance — hope to confound expectations of an easy win for Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the six-week vote starting Friday.

During the last national vote, in 2019, parties from the alliance won less than a fifth of seats in the lower house — 91 out of 543 seats, or 17%, far behind the BJP's 303 seats, or 55%.