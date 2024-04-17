Japan's politicians are third rate in general but the country still thrives, because it is blessed with top-caliber bureaucrats.

As expressed in this widely shared assessment, Japan's robust bureaucratic system has often been considered a pillar of stability as the nation has navigated through challenges, making up for perceived deficiencies in its political leadership. Nevertheless, emerging signs suggest that the old truism may be out of date.

The number of applicants for public service positions has dropped, while that of public servants leaving for the private sector has increased. With little hope for prompt improvement in the quality of many politicians, a potential faltering of the competence and dedication of bureaucrats is particularly worrisome.