The town assembly of Genkai, Saga Prefecture, began deliberations Wednesday on whether to accept a "literature survey" to examine the town's suitability for hosting a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The discussions at the assembly's special committee started after local business groups submitted a petition calling on the southwestern Japan town to accept the survey.

Officials from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, which is in charge of conducting the survey, and other related organizations attended the special committee meeting to give explanations.