A magnitude 6.4 earthquake, measuring a weak 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, struck off the west coast of Shikoku island on Wednesday night.

There was no threat of a tsunami and no initial reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which struck at 11:14 p.m.

The quake measured a weak 6 — the third highest level — in parts of Kochi and Ehime prefectures. Striking at a depth of 50 kilometers, its epicenter was in the Bungo Channel, a straight separating the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku.

Shaking was felt across a wide swath of western Japan.

No abnormalities have been detected at Shikoku Electric Power's Ikata Nuclear Plant in Ehime Prefecture, NHK reported.

