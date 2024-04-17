The internal affairs ministry on Tuesday issued administrative guidance to Fujitsu over a fresh problem with a subsidiary's My Number-linked certificate issuance system.

The guidance followed an incident earlier this month in which a person seeking to receive a residence certificate copy through the Fujitsu Japan system at a convenience store was issued that of another person.

Last year, there were 15 cases of erroneous issuance through the system. Although the system operator took corrective measures, including fixing the program, the latest problem occurred.