Japanese police are cracking down on investment scams that deceive victims into transferring large sums of money through social media accounts posing as prominent businesspeople.

Damages from such investment scams totaled approximately ¥27.79 billion ($147 million) across 2,271 cases in Japan in 2023, primarily targeting men in their 50s and 60s and women in their 40s and 50s, according to police.

Scammers' first point of contact with victims is often Instagram, Facebook, the messaging app Line or dating apps. But in 88.6% of the cases, the victim and scammer were communicating on Line at the time the victim was defrauded, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department revealed Monday that a Tokyo man in his 70s was defrauded of approximately ¥140 million after being contacted by a social media account impersonating a well-known businessman, who promised to share "investment techniques guaranteed to yield profits'' and instructed the victim to download a fraudulent app.

The victim made over a dozen deposits into the designated account by early April, totaling ¥140 million.

The app misleadingly showed increases in the victim's investments, suggesting that profits were being made. However, it is believed that no actual investments were made with the funds.

In early April, a person claiming to be the businessman’s assistant contacted the victim and said that profits had been realized, but the man could not find any evidence of such returns in his bank account, prompting him to report the incident to the police.

The Tokyo police's special fraud task force is now investigating the case as a serious instance of an investment scam.

The case had all the hallmarks of a typical social media investment scam. The National Police Agency has issued warnings against “get-rich-quick” schemes coming from unknown accounts online.

Common red flags to watch for include receiving a message from an unknown account promoting a "money-making scheme," being added to a group chat related to investing without your permission, being encouraged to download and use an investment app by someone claiming it’s a profitable opportunity, dealing with an individual or business urging you to invest in something that hasn't been verified, and being asked to pay a withdrawal fee to access your earnings.

The agency warns internet users to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to these deceptive practices, and discuss with family, friends or the police before engaging with anything that appears suspicious.

In order to tackle these types of scams, the Liberal Democratic Party hosted a study session on consumer protection issues at their headquarters on April 10, inviting prominent businessmen Yusaku Maezawa and Takafumi Horie, who have had their likenesses stolen to be used as a means to commit fraud.

The focus of the discussion was primarily on fraudulent social media investment schemes which use celebrity images to increase credibility. Both men urged the government to take measures to crack down on fake social media advertisements that lure people into such frauds.

Maezawa also disclosed plans to initiate a lawsuit against Meta, operator of Facebook and Instagram, accusing the tech giant of negligence in handling fraudulent advertisements.

Horie expressed frustration over the ongoing issue. "I have been telling them for over a year to remove (the fake ads). They've been treating us like we’re stupid for too long," he said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Japanese branch of Meta stated that the company has invested more than $20 billion into keeping its users safe on its platform since 2016.

The tech giant said that it enforces a strict policy against fraudulent or deceptive advertising. This includes banning ads that impersonate celebrities or mislead users, as well as actively removing them, utilizing a combination of human review and automated detection systems to manage the high volume of ads coming from all around the world.

Meta says that their review team includes specialists fluent in Japanese, equipped to understand the cultural nuances relevant to ads targeting the Japanese market, and that it collaborates with law enforcement and other authorities to combat online fraud, in addition to internal measures.

