Indonesia's Ruang volcano saw a massive eruption on Wednesday night, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to probe whether a tsunami had been generated.

A tsunami can be generated by pressure waves from large-scale eruptions. The agency said it could not offer an estimate of the potential height of a tsunami, adding that it would give updates based on data from ocean observation stations. As of 11:30 p.m., the agency said no sea-level changes had been observed overseas or in Japan.

Wednesday night's eruption at Mount Ruang, in the nation’s North Sulawesi Province, took place at around 9 p.m., following smaller eruptions from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, according to news reports.

Hundreds of people had been forced to evacuate from two villages on Ruang island due to the earlier eruptions, the AFP news agency reported.