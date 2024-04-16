The British Parliament is set to finally approve a divisive law this week to pave the way for asylum-seekers to be deported to Rwanda, but further legal hurdles could yet hold up or derail one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key policies.

Sunak has invested huge political capital in the Rwanda plan, whose success or failure might be crucial to his Conservative party's fortunes in an upcoming election, given his promise it will stop thousands of people arriving without permission in small boats across the Channel.

The new legislation is poised to get lawmakers' approval, unamended, by the end of the week.